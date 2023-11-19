Falcons Going Back To Desmond Ridder As Starting Quarterback

According to Ian Rapoport, the Falcons plan to go back to QB Desmond Ridder as their starter in Week 12 when they return from their bye.

Veteran QB Taylor Heinicke has started the past two games with Atlanta hoping to jump-start its offense. Instead, Atlanta has remained mired in a three-game losing streak and Heinicke injured his hamstring in Week 10.

Still, the Falcons are just one game behind the NFC South-leading Saints and have two games against them down the stretch, including in Week 12.

Rapoport says the Falcons hope the time on the bench has been good for Ridder as a mental reset, and when he returns he’ll be able to avoid the turnovers that plagued his start to the season. They plan on sticking with Ridder for the rest of the season.

Ridder, 24, was a four-year starter at Cincinnati and quarterbacked the school to a berth in the College Football Playoff in 2021, the first time ever a non-Power 5 school had earned that distinction. The Falcons used the No. 74 overall pick in the third round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Ridder signed a four-year $5,362,959 contract that includes a $1,080,334 signing bonus with the Falcons.

In 2023, Ridder has appeared in nine games for the Falcons and completed 65.4 percent of his pass attempts for 1,740 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions. He’s added 32 rush attempts for 150 yards and four touchdowns.