Falcons Have Offered Third-Round Pick For Commanders DE Montez Sweat

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, citing a league source, reports that the Falcons have offered a third-round pick for Commanders DE Montez Sweat.

Florio says that this isn’t enough for the Commanders to move on the deal.

Matt Lombardo hears that trade talks have advanced significantly further regarding Sweat than Young and the feeling is that Sweat could be moved with a new deal coinciding with a trade.

The expectation has been that Washington will trade either Sweat or Chase Young in the coming days, so this is at least a situation to keep an eye on.

A number of teams are in the market for pass rush help this year and Washington is likely driving the market. A deal could still hinge on the outcome of today’s game.

Sweat, 27, is a former first-round pick of Washington back in 2019. He was entering the fourth year of his four-year rookie contract when Washington picked up the fifth-year option on Sweat worth $10.892 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

In 2023, Sweat has appeared in six games for Washington and recorded 20 total tackles, six tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass deflection.

