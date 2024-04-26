NFC Notes: Jayden Daniels, A.J. Brown, Malik Nabers, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders GM Adam Peters said they were ready to draft LSU QB Jayden Daniels at No. 2 overall “for a long time.”

“It was a process, and I think that’s what I learned from the guy next to you (Bill Belichick), just being process-oriented, we wanted to get through everything before we settled on a decision, but we knew this one for a long time,” Peters said, via CommandersWire.

Eagles

Right before the draft began on Thursday, the Eagles gave WR A.J. Brown a three-year, $96 million extension through the 2029 season. Philadelphia GM Howie Roseman spoke about how important keeping their core together is after extending Brown, WR DeVonta Smith, G Landon Dickerson and LT Jordan Mailata.

“We try to be proactive to try to keep this team together,” Roseman said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “That starts with [team owner] Jeffrey [Lurie] and his support like we talked about in our pre-draft press conference and just talking about the benefits of trying to keep it together as much as we possibly can.”

“The only way we can possibly do that is by doing deals early. We felt like it was an opportunity to do that here with A.J.. Obviously we’ve done a bunch of deals with a bunch of our players, and want to add to that and keep this team together as much as we possibly can.”

Giants

The Giants selected WR Malik Nabers with pick No. 6 on Thursday, who was also an LSU alum like former Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. Nabers discussed his mentality of creating his own path and being the best teammate he can.

“I don’t have a relationship with [Odell], but I’m just trying to be the best football player I can possibly be for the Giants organization,” Nabers said, via SNYGiants. “I’m not coming in trying to replace Odell, I’m just trying to lean into my own legacy.”

“A great teammate, a great leader, a great person on the field and off the field, and that’s it,” Nabers added about what the Giants are getting. “I know it’s a great city. I’m going to bring my family with me, bring God with me, bring the dog mentality that I have there.”