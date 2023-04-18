Falcons Hosting Georgia DT Jalen Carter For Visit

According to Adam Schefter, Georgia DT Jalen Carter is taking an official visit with the Atlanta Falcons.

That means Carter will have taken visits with every team picking between No. 5 and No. 10 in the draft, which is about where he’s expected to go, as his stock seems to have stabilized. The Falcons pick No. 8.

Carter was one of 17 prospects who accepted an invitation to attend the draft in person in Kansas City, and his agent Drew Rosenhaus said he would not have taken the risk of his client being embarrassed by a freefall out of the top 10 picks.

“We definitely would have skipped it if I thought there was the potential of him falling out of the top 10,” Rosenhaus said. “I’m not concerned in the slightest about that.”

Carter has been a controversial player ahead of the draft after he pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of racing and reckless driving.

A police investigation into a fatal car crash involving Georgia recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy and offensive lineman Devin Willock concluded that Carter had been racing the car leading up to the accident.

He was ultimately sentenced to one year of probation, a $1,000 fine, and 80 hours of community service for his role in the tragic accident.

Carter, 21, was named a consensus All-American after his junior season at Georgia.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares Carter to Titans DT Jeffery Simmons.

During his three-year college career, Carter recorded 83 total tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, two forced fumbles, and four pass deflections in 35 career games.