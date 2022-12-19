Falcons Lose RB Caleb Huntley To Achilles Injury

Falcons RB Caleb Huntley will miss the remainder of the 2022 season with a torn Achilles, per D. Orlando Ledbetter.

The actual rehab for a torn Achilles is only six months, but there is a dismal history of running backs suffering this injury and returning to their previous form.

It’s not clear if Huntley fully tore his Achilles, but it would be a tough blow if that was the case. Huntley had looked like a nice depth find for Atlanta as a former undrafted free agent.

Expect the team to place him on injured reserve shortly.

Huntley, 24, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Ball State following the 2021 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad, where he spent his rookie year.

Atlanta re-signed Huntley to a futures deal for the 2022 season. He was waived again coming out of the preseason and bounced on and off the practice squad before being promoted to the active roster.

In 2022, Huntley appeared in 12 games for the Falcons and rushed 76 times for 366 yards (4.8 YPC) and one touchdown to go along with two catches on two targets for three yards.