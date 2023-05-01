Falcons Officially Sign Six Undrafted Free Agents

The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday that they’ve agreed to terms with six undrafted free agents.
Here’s the full list:
- DL Ikenna Enechukwu, Rice
- WR Keilahn Harris, Oklahoma Baptist
- LB Mike Jones Jr., LSU
- WR Xavier Malone, Henderson State
- WR Justin Marshall, Buffalo
- RB Carlos Washington Jr., Southeastern Louisiana
Enechukwu, 23, was a two-year starter at Rice. In total, he spent five years at Rice and worked his way into the starting lineup two years ago.
During his college career at Rice, Enechukwu appeared in 42 games and made 30 starts. In total, he recorded 122 tackles, 10.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!