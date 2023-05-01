Falcons Officially Sign Six Undrafted Free Agents

The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday that they’ve agreed to terms with six undrafted free agents.

Here’s the full list:

DL Ikenna Enechukwu, Rice WR Keilahn Harris, Oklahoma Baptist LB Mike Jones Jr., LSU WR Xavier Malone, Henderson State WR Justin Marshall, Buffalo RB Carlos Washington Jr., Southeastern Louisiana

Enechukwu, 23, was a two-year starter at Rice. In total, he spent five years at Rice and worked his way into the starting lineup two years ago.

During his college career at Rice, Enechukwu appeared in 42 games and made 30 starts. In total, he recorded 122 tackles, 10.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.