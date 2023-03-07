Falcons Re-Signing LB Lorenzo Carter To Two-Year Deal

Ian Rapoport reports that the Falcons are re-signing LB Lorenzo Carter to a two-year deal.

Carter, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Giants back in 2018. He finished out his four-year, $3,509,804 rookie contract that included a $1,049,804 signing bonus.

He signed a one-year deal to join the Falcons during the 2022 offseason and is now opting to re-sign with his hometown team, as he is a native of Norcross, Georgia.

In 2022, Carter appeared in 17 games for the Falcons and recorded 58 tackles, four sacks, and one interception for a touchdown.