Falcons Re-Signing P Bradley Pinion To Three-Year, $8.65M Deal

According to Tom Pelissero, the Falcons are re-signing P Bradley Pinion to a three-year, $8.65 million deal.

The contract puts Pinion in the top eight at his position and also comes with $4.325 million guaranteed.

Pinion, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the 49ers out of Clemson back in 2015. He played out his four-year rookie contract with the 49ers and was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a four-year, $11 million deal with the Buccaneers.

He was entering the final year of that deal and scheduled to make a base salary of $2.9 million in 2022 when Tampa Bat cut him loose. He signed on with the Falcons for the 2022 season.

In 2022, Pinion appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and averaged 45.9 yards per kick on 62 punts with two touchbacks, 23 kicks placed inside the 20 and a long punt of 73 yards.