Falcons Restructure LB Deion Jones’ Contract, Create $4M Of Cap Room

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Falcons and LB Deion Jones have agreed to a restructured contract in recent days.

According to Yates, Jones was set to make $8.2 million for the 2021 season, but he has agreed to defer $4 million of this salary to 2022 in exchange for his 2022 base salary being fully guaranteed, which locks him in for two more seasons.

Jones is now owed a $4 million fully guaranteed roster bonus in March of 2022 on top of his fully guaranteed $9.64 million base salary.

The move results in the Falcons creating $4 million of cap space to work with this offseason.

Jones, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Falcons back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $4.546 million contract and set to make a base salary of $1.07 million for the 2019 season when he agreed to a four-year, $57 million extension that includes $34 million guaranteed.

In 2020, Jones appeared in all 16 games for the Falcons and recorded 106 tackles, 4.5 sacks, a forced fumble, a recovery, two interceptions with one being returned for a touchdown and six passes defended.