Falcons Sign WR Keelan Doss To Practice Squad, Cut RB D’Onta Foreman

According to D. Orlando Ledbetter, the Falcons are signing WR Keelan Doss to their practice squad and cut RB D’Onta Foreman to make room for him.

Atlanta’s practice squad now consists of:

T Willie Beavers DE Quinton Bell LB Emmanuel Ellerbee WR Juwan Green RB Caleb Huntley DB Dwayne Johnson G Sam Jones G Ryan Neuzil LB George Obinna TE John Raine C Joe Sculthorpe DT Chris Slayton WR Austin Trammell TE David Wells DB Chris Williamson WR Keelan Doss

Doss, 25, wound up signing on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of UC Davis. He agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Raiders, but was later cut loose coming out of the preseason.

The Jaguars signed Doss to their practice squad before the Raiders added him to their active roster a few weeks into the regular season. The Raiders brought him back on an exclusive rights contract last year and again on a futures deal for 2021, but was among their final roster cuts this week.

In 2019, Doss appeared in 14 games for the Raiders and caught 11 passes for 133 yards receiving and no touchdowns.