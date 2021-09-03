Falcons Sign WR Keelan Doss To Practice Squad, Cut RB D’Onta Foreman

According to D. Orlando Ledbetter, the Falcons are signing WR Keelan Doss to their practice squad and cut RB D’Onta Foreman to make room for him.
Atlanta’s practice squad now consists of:
- T Willie Beavers
- DE Quinton Bell
- LB Emmanuel Ellerbee
- WR Juwan Green
- RB Caleb Huntley
- DB Dwayne Johnson
- G Sam Jones
- G Ryan Neuzil
- LB George Obinna
- TE John Raine
- C Joe Sculthorpe
- DT Chris Slayton
- WR Austin Trammell
- TE David Wells
- DB Chris Williamson
- WR Keelan Doss
Doss, 25, wound up signing on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of UC Davis. He agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Raiders, but was later cut loose coming out of the preseason.
The Jaguars signed Doss to their practice squad before the Raiders added him to their active roster a few weeks into the regular season. The Raiders brought him back on an exclusive rights contract last year and again on a futures deal for 2021, but was among their final roster cuts this week.
In 2019, Doss appeared in 14 games for the Raiders and caught 11 passes for 133 yards receiving and no touchdowns.
