Falcons Signing G Chris Lindstrom To Five-Year, $105M Extension

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Falcons and G Chris Lindstrom have reached an agreement on a mega-extension.

According to Mike Garafolo, Lindstrom receives a five-year, $105 million extension from the Falcons.

This contract makes Lindstrom the highest-paid guard in the NFL.

Lindstrom, 26, was selected by the Falcons with the No. 14 overall pick in 2019 out of Boston College. He agreed to a four-year, $14,708,738 rookie contract that includes $8,717,264 signing bonus.

The Falcons picked up Lindstrom’s fifth-year option for the 2023 season last year.

In 2022, Lindstrom appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and made 17 starts at right guard.