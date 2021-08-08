Falcons Waive/Injured DE Deadrin Senat

The Atlanta Falcons officially waived DE Deadrin Senat with an injury designation on Sunday.

Senat will revert to the Falcons’ injured reserve list should he pass through waivers unclaimed on Monday.

The Falcons placed Senat on the active/PUP list at the start of training camp.

Senat, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Falcons back in 2018. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $3,277,960 contract that included a $817,960 signing bonus.

In 2020, Senat was limited to appearing in five games for the Falcons and recording four tackles, no sacks and a fumble recovery.