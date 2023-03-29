Former Ravens TE Nick Boyle Converting To Long Snapper

Per Childs Walker, former Ravens TE Nick Boyle is working out at Maryland’s pro day today to showcase his transition to long snapper.

Jeff Zrebiec says this is something Boyle started working on late last season. He has some experience in the role in college.

Before injuries derailed his career, Boyle had carved out a niche as one of the NFL’s better blocking tight ends. This could be a way for him to continue playing.

Boyle, 30, was taken in the fifth round out of Delaware in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Ravens. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.44 million contract before signing a three-year, $18 million deal.

Boyle was set to make a base salary of $5.5 million in 2021 when he signed a two-year extension worth a max of $13 million. However he was released late in the 2023 season.

For his career, Boyle appeared in 90 games over eight seasons with the Ravens and recorded 121 receptions for 1,049 yards and four touchdowns.