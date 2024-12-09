AFC Notes: Kevin Stefanski, Jameis Winston, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns
Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said he believes QB Jameis Winston still has untapped potential and credited his play during this season.
“You go into it wanting to be productive in the pass game while taking care of the football,” Stefanski said, via The Athletic. “Obviously, Jameis understands that. He’s aware of what he needs to do for this football team. And it’s always something that you coach. I don’t think you ever stop coaching players, however many games they’ve played in this league. So, he’s a player that I believe can get better, and part of that will be taking care of the ball. But I don’t want to lose sight of some really good moments from him (Monday) night.”
Winston isn’t focused beyond this season and believes he’s a starting quarterback in the NFL.
“I am certain that when I am making great decisions one play at a time, I am a great NFL quarterback,” Winston said. “I am certain of that.”
Browns G Joel Bitonio said that Winston is capable of being one of the league’s best quarterbacks on any given Sunday.
“Jameis is always capable of throwing four touchdowns,” Bitonio said after Cleveland beat Baltimore. “He can lead the league in touchdowns and lead the league in interceptions. That’s kind of his style of play. He’s so good at compartmentalizing. He’s on to the next play.”
- Browns CB Greg Newsome II said he felt his hamstring pop on a punt return and hopes the injury isn’t as bad as he thinks and he can keep playing. (Scott Petrak)
Browns
Despite two more missed kicks to put him at 16 for 25 on the season, Browns HC Kevin Stefanski reiterated his faith in K Dustin Hopkins and expects him to get back on track soon.
“He’s our kicker,” Stefanski said, via Irie Harris of Cleveland.com. “We expect him to make those. He’s a veteran. He’s a pro. I expect him to work through it. He’s our kicker.”
Steelers
- When asked if he thinks the Steelers have a good chance to sign Tee Higgins, Keenan Allen, or Amari Cooper as free agents, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic doesn’t think Pittsburgh should sign any of them because Higgins is too costly while Allen and Cooper are on the backend of their careers.
- Regarding Higgins, Kaboly points out that RB Najee Harris, OLB T.J. Watt, OT Dan Moore Jr., QB Justin Fields, RB Jaylen Warren, QB Russell Wilson, and WR George Pickens are set to be free agents, which would prevent them from adding a $20 million annual player like Higgins.
- Kaboly believes there is a “good chance” for the Steelers to re-sign Pickens because he’s still young and talented.
- Pickens was fined $10,231 for unsportsmanlike conduct (taunting) and another $10,231 for unsportsmanlike conduct (violent gesture) in Week 13.
- Kaboly could see Harris receiving over $8 million per year on the open market.
- Although LB Nate Herbig has been impressive, Kaboly still believes LB Alex Highsmith deserves the starting role once he’s back from injury. In the end, Kaboly could see Herbig getting “25-30%” of defensive snaps.
- Kaboly writes there is “no chance” he would use the franchise tag on Wilson given it would cost them $40 million for 2025. Kaboly would rather see Pittsburgh give Wilson a three-year, $110 million deal with the last season structured to give them an out.
