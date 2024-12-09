AFC Notes: Kevin Stefanski, Jameis Winston, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said he believes QB Jameis Winston still has untapped potential and credited his play during this season.

“You go into it wanting to be productive in the pass game while taking care of the football,” Stefanski said, via The Athletic. “Obviously, Jameis understands that. He’s aware of what he needs to do for this football team. And it’s always something that you coach. I don’t think you ever stop coaching players, however many games they’ve played in this league. So, he’s a player that I believe can get better, and part of that will be taking care of the ball. But I don’t want to lose sight of some really good moments from him (Monday) night.”

Winston isn’t focused beyond this season and believes he’s a starting quarterback in the NFL.

“I am certain that when I am making great decisions one play at a time, I am a great NFL quarterback,” Winston said. “I am certain of that.”

Browns G Joel Bitonio said that Winston is capable of being one of the league’s best quarterbacks on any given Sunday.

“Jameis is always capable of throwing four touchdowns,” Bitonio said after Cleveland beat Baltimore. “He can lead the league in touchdowns and lead the league in interceptions. That’s kind of his style of play. He’s so good at compartmentalizing. He’s on to the next play.”

Despite two more missed kicks to put him at 16 for 25 on the season, Browns HC Kevin Stefanski reiterated his faith in K Dustin Hopkins and expects him to get back on track soon.

“He’s our kicker,” Stefanski said, via Irie Harris of Cleveland.com. “We expect him to make those. He’s a veteran. He’s a pro. I expect him to work through it. He’s our kicker.”

