Browns Sign UDFA OL Jason Ivey

The Cleveland Browns have signed UDFA OL Jason Ivey out of North Carolina A&T, his agency announced.
Congrats Jason‼️ #AMDG pic.twitter.com/rnsuDfb3Nd
— AMDG Sports (@SportsAmdg) April 26, 2025
Ivey is a six-foot-five, 287-pound tackle out of Charlotte, North Carolina. Dane Brugler has him as the No. 107 tackle in the class.
In 2022, Ivey appeared in seven games for North Carolina A&T but did not make a start.
