Frank Clark Free Agent Fits: Seahawks, Chiefs, Bears

Moving out of a full-time starting role and coming off the bench would probably be good for Frank Clark at this point in his career.

He turns 30 in June and has 9.5 sacks combined over the past two seasons. Injuries have played a part in that, but that makes the case for fewer snaps even stronger.

He still can be a disruptive force for stretches, as he proved this past postseason with 2.5 sacks in three games after notching just five in 15 during the regular season.

It’s worth mentioning that signing Clark to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2024 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Clark, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2015. He played out his four-year, $3.732 million contract and was subsequently franchise-tagged by the Seahawks.

Seattle then traded Clark to the Chiefs in exchange for a first and second-round pick. Clark signed a five-year, $105.5 million extension in Kansas City. Last offseason, Clark signed a new two-year contract worth $29 million, but the Chiefs opted to move on a few weeks ago.

In 2022, Clark appeared in 15 games for the Chiefs and recorded 39 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble, one recovery, one pass deflection and a safety.

Seattle Seahawks

This would be a homecoming for Clark, as he began his career in Seattle before being traded to the Chiefs. Seattle likes to have a veteran presence in their edge rushing group. In recent years Bruce Irvin and Carlos Dunlap have filled that role. Clark would be a natural fit.

Kansas City Chiefs

Coming back to the Chiefs on a reduced salary also remains on the table. Sometimes though it’s hard for players to accept reduced roles on teams where they’ve starred for so long, though, and that’s what Clark would likely have to do as the Chiefs try to get younger and more explosive on the defensive line.

A break might be good for both sides. Nothing lasts forever.

Chicago Bears

The Bears still need to retool their edge-rushing group after not signing anyone so far in free agency. Bears GM Ryan Poles was in the Kansas City front office when they traded for Clark and he got an up-close look when Clark took over in the postseason.

In terms of salary, the Bears might be willing to offer Clark the most of any team and Chicago could value his veteran experience as they try to take a big step forward with their roster in 2023.