George Pickens To Play On Franchise Tag

Adam Schefter reports that Cowboys WR George Pickens will play on the franchise tag for the 2026 season.

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Pickens will earn $27.3 million in 2026 and will be in line for another significant payday next off-season.

Dallas franchised Pickens at a figure of $27.298 million fully guaranteed for the 2026 season, and owner Jerry Jones said they have “zero interest” in trading the star receiver.

Pickens, 25, was a preseason All-American second-team selection in 2021 and a second-team preseason All-SEC at Georgia. The Steelers used the No. 52 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was in the final year of a four-year $6,752,177 rookie contract that included a $2,090,674 signing bonus when he was traded to the Cowboys after the draft for a future third-round pick.

Dallas franchised Pickens at a sum of $27.298 million fully guaranteed for the 2026 season.

In 2025, Pickens appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and caught 93 passes for 1,429 yards receiving and nine touchdowns.