Georgia OT Amarius Mims Declaring For 2024 NFL Draft

Pete Thamel of ESPN reports that Georgia RT Amarius Mims is declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Mims had one more year of eligibility so he’s an early departure for a very deep Georgia team. 

Mims is one of the best offensive tackle prospects in the country and likely to be a first round pick when all is said and done next year.

Mims played right tackle for the Bulldogs and is a former five-star recruit. He’s considered to be more of a “raw” prospect, but his upside and traits give him a very high ceiling at the next level.

