Trade Details: Carolina Selects WR Xavier Legette With 32nd Overall Pick

The Carolina Panthers are trading the 33rd and 141st pick to the Bills in exchange for the 32nd and 200th pick, according to Field Yates.

Carolina is selecting WR Xavier Legette with the 32nd overall pick.

Legette, 23, was a four-year starter at South Carolina and earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2023.

During his five-year college career, Legette appeared in 53 games and recorded 113 receptions for 1,678 yards (14.8 YPC) and 12 touchdowns.