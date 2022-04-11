Georgia RB James Cook Visiting With Eight Confirmed Teams

According to Tony Pauline, Georgia RB James Cook is drawing a lot of interest from a lot of teams and has top 30 visits scheduled with nearly half the league.

The list of visits that Pauline can confirm includes:

Buffalo Bills New York Giants Miami Dolphins Denver Broncos New England Patriots Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cleveland Browns Baltimore Ravens

Pauline adds the Jets are another team that has shown a lot of interest in Cook, although they haven’t invited him for a top 30 visit.

The general consensus around the league is that Cook will be a second-round pick, per Pauline, as his versatility as a receiver is catching eyes.

Teams can only host 30 prospects for visits at their facility, with some caveats for local prospects, so this is a notable level of interest.

Cook, 22, was a part-time player during his four-year career at Georgia but did lead the team in scrimmage yards in 2021.

He is the younger brother of Vikings RB Dalvin Cook.

For his career, Cook appeared in 50 games with six starts and recorded 1,503 rushing yards on 230 attempts (6.5 YPC) and 14 touchdowns. He added 67 receptions for 730 yards and six more touchdowns.

For more on Cook and other prospects, check out our 2022 NFL Draft Prospect Meeting Tracker.