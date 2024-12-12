AFC Notes: GM Candidates, Jerod Mayo, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

After a tough outing against the Rams, Bills DC Bobby Babich has faith they can step up against the Lions in Week 15: “I believe our guys are up to the challenge, and they’re ready to respond.” (Alec White)

Regarding Bills CB Kaiir Elam being a healthy scratch for the last three weeks, HC Sean McDermott said: "Everything's earned." (Jay Skurski)

Jets

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic takes a look at 15 potential candidates for the Jets’ general manager job this offseason:

Rosenblatt wouldn’t be surprised if multiple teams come calling for Lions’ assistant GM Ray Agnew given his role in building Detroit into a contender.

Rosenblatt writes NFL chief administrator of football operations Dawn Aponte is eager to return to a team's front office, noting she is highly regarded around the league.

is eager to return to a team’s front office, noting she is highly regarded around the league. Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi is another name Rosenblatt lists, mentioning how New York could look to poach a candidate from a top team’s front office.

As for Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown, Rosenblatt points out he spent time under Eagles GM Howie Roseman before arriving in New York.

Rosenblatt writes Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham is considered a "rising star" in NFL circles.

is considered a “rising star” in NFL circles. Former Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff is another intriguing name Rosenblatt lists.

is another intriguing name Rosenblatt lists. Lions senior personnel executive John Dorsey is a potential candidate with previous GM experience.

is a potential candidate with previous GM experience. Rosenblatt mentions Rams senior personnel executive Ray Farmer as someone who has built a strong reputation working under GM Les Snead.

Rosenblatt notes that Buccaneers assistant GM Mike Greenberg is considered a "rising GM candidate" around the league.

is considered a “rising GM candidate” around the league. Lions director of scouting advancement Mike Martin is another candidate from Detroit who has worked his way up the team’s front office.

is another candidate from Detroit who has worked his way up the team’s front office. Rosenblatt points out that Commanders assistant GM Lance Newmark was with the Lions before coming to Washington and was a big part of rebuilding the team.

was with the Lions before coming to Washington and was a big part of rebuilding the team. Jets’ interim GM Phil Savage is someone with a lot of experience with the Browns and Eagles.

is someone with a lot of experience with the Browns and Eagles. Buccaneers’ fellow assistant GM John Spytek is another member of Tampa Bay’s front office who is expected to garner interest this offseason.

Rosenblatt could see Seahawks assistant GM Nolan Teasley being due for interviews this offseason.

being due for interviews this offseason. Rosenblatt names 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams as someone “flying under the radar” in league circles as a GM candidate.

as someone “flying under the radar” in league circles as a GM candidate. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions former Titans GM Jon Robinson as a candidate he expects the Jets to look into for their GM vacancy.

as a candidate he expects the Jets to look into for their GM vacancy. Jets interim HC Jeff Ulbrich said RB Breece Hall (knee) is “struggling a bit” and its unclear if he will play in Week 15, via Zack Rosenblatt.

Patriots

Although his first season hasn’t gone how they envisioned, Patriots HC Jerod Mayo feels they are on the right track to rebuilding toward a contender.

“I know I’ll be successful, 100 percent,” Mayo said, via Tom Carroll. “And look, you’re gonna go through these trying times. Like, that’s what it is. And the mark of a true leader is being able to navigate this and knowing that you’re going the right way. And I truly believe that we are going the right way. In the short term it may be disappointing, but in the long term we’re doing it the right way.”

While Mayo has had a tough first season, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says it’s more likely the team will add some experience to the staff this offseason to try and help Mayo rather than pulling the plug on owner Robert Kraft‘s hand-picked successor to Bill Belichick after just one season.