AFC Notes: Milton Williams, Chris Grier, Mike Vrabel, Dolphins, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins GM Chris Grier is feeling pressure from the fanbase following Miami’s 8-9 season in 2024, but isn’t letting it impact how he does his job.

“We went to the playoffs two years and people liked some of the stuff we did, and then last year, we struggled early and couldn’t get out of it and now everybody wants us all fired,” Grier said, via DolphinsWire. “So you understand what’s going on; you feel the pressure but you don’t let it drive you. You do your job to the best of your ability and work with guys, and you have to work under pressure. So for me, it’s just doing the best job we can and making good, smart decisions for the Miami Dolphins.”

Grier said he received a shirt from a fan that said, “Don’t ‘f’ this up.”

“I get this package that comes, so I open it and it’s the nicest letter. It’s like, ‘Chris, hey, keep doing what you’re doing. Wishing you guys all the best, you and Mike, a long-time fan.’ And then I pull out the – there’s a shirt in it, and I’m like, ‘oh,’ I open it up and it says ‘don’t ‘f’ this up,’” Grier said.

Grier added he feels pressure to win every year, not just after a troublesome season.

“I feel pressure every year to win,” Grier said. “If you don’t have pressure and want to win each year, then we’re in the wrong business. We know what it is.”

Patriots

New Patriots DT Milton Williams is excited to line up with DE Keion White, as he believes the two have a lot in common when it comes to rushing the passer. “Keion White, I see a lot of myself in him,” Williams said during a podcast appearance. “Just how he carries himself, how how he goes about his business, how he works. Similar body type. 6-4, 6-5, 280 (pounds), 290. Fast. Strong. Got everything in the toolbox to really line up wherever, having that versatility to play inside, outside. I pride myself on being able to do the same thing. So, I already told him, like, if we end up on the same side when it’s time to go rush, it’s gonna get nasty. It’s gonna get nasty for sure.”

Patriots

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel said the team will look to draft a running back in this year’s draft.

“I think so. Having a good, young runner is potentially something we would like to do,” Vrabel said, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Vrabel addressed RB Rhamondre Stevenson‘s ball security after he totaled an NFL-high seven lost fumbles in 2024.

“People talk about Rhamondre and putting the ball on the ground, and he knows that. We’ll help him there, and also we’re going to make sure the other 10 players know their job is to protect the guy with the ball as well,” Vrabel said. “We’d love to add good young players on offense, and skill players.”

Reiss added that the timing of the QB Joe Milton trade had to do with HC Mike Vrabel trying to establish the team’s culture and identity heading into the team’s voluntary off-season program.

“Monday marks the start of the team’s voluntary program, and Vrabel views that as a meaningful checkpoint in the process of establishing team culture and the dynamic that ideally unfolds within each position group,” Reiss wrote.