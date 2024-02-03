Giants Block Mike Kafka From Interviewing For Seahawks’ OC Job

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that the Giants have exercised their contractual rights and blocked OC Mike Kafka from meeting with the Seahawks regarding their offensive coordinator position.

This would have been a lateral move for Kakfa, which means the Seahawks were required to get permission.

Kafka, 36, is a former fourth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2010. He played for a number of teams including the Patriots, Jaguars, Buccaneers, Vikings, Titans, and most recently for the Bengals back in 2015.

Kafka worked for Northwestern as an offensive graduate assistant in 2016 before agreeing to take over as the Chiefs’ offensive quality control coach in 2017. Kansas City promoted him to QB coach in 2018 before promoting him to QB coach/passing game coordinator in 2020.

He later landed the job as the Giants offensive coordinator back in February of 2022.

In 2023, the Giants offense ranked No. 30 in scoring, No. 29 in total offense, No. 31 in passing and No. 16 in rushing.