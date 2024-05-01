Giants Sign DB David Long Jr.

The Giants announced on Wednesday that they have signed veteran DB David Long Jr. to a contract.

Long, 26, was a third-round pick by the Rams out of Michigan back in 2019. He finished his four-year, rookie contract worth $3,801,391, including a $973,060 signing bonus and $973,060 guaranteed, and signed a one-year deal with the Raiders.

Long was waived by the Raiders and later claimed by the Panthers. Carolina opted to move on and he was later claimed by the Packers and finished out the 2023 season with them.

In 2023, Long appeared in 14 games for the Raiders, Packers, and Rams and made two starts, recording 19 tackles and one pass breakup.