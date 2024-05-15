NFC Notes: Saquon Barkley, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones was asked during a recent radio appearance if he still believes the team can win a championship with their current roster.

“Absolutely,” Jones said, via Pro Football Talk. “I mean, I totally think Dak can lead us to a championship. He does everything the right way. He’s certainly the leader of this football team. He keeps everybody motivated in the offseason. He’s got everybody working out and doing all the things that it takes to put in the work to give yourself every opportunity to win a championship. It just so happens that sometimes that old oblong football doesn’t bounce your way. And we’ve had some tough breaks and tough games there in the postseason. But, you know, we’ve won 12 games three years in a row. I think that’s right at the top in terms of what teams have done over a three-year period. And, you know, we’re hanging around the rim. We’ve just gotta go up there and grab it, to use a basketball term, and dunk it in. We’re hanging around the rim. We just gotta get the job done.”

Eagles

Eagles’ new OC Kellen Moore is excited about their addition of Saquon Barkley and he’ll benefit from their strong offensive line.

“Saquon is a premier running back, first and foremost,” Moore said, via ProFootballTalk. “We’re really excited about his ability to run the football. Obviously behind this offensive line, he’s done a tremendous job. They have such cohesion and done a great job up front. He’s going to be a great running back.”

Moore said they plan on utilizing Barkely’s skills as a pass protector and receiver.

“We know the aspects that make him great,” Moore said. “It’s his ability to be a great pass protector, to be a receiver out of the backfield. He does a phenomenal job with those things. Obviously, we’ve got to try to utilize him as much as we can while understanding it’s a long season for running backs.”

Giants

Giants OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux wants to break the sack record this season and is leaning on Brian Burns for advice on his technique.

“He challenges me,” Thibodeaux said, via Giants Wire. “When you’re talking about having somebody who’s similar body types, similar mindsets that has reached a higher level of greatness than I have, it’s nothing but motivation, it’s constant work whether we’re watching film with each other, whether we’re talking ball or whether we’re on the field getting pass rush in, and seeing how he does things and how I can implement it in my game and then there’s certain things that I do differently that he can implement in his game.”