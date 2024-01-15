Giants Request Interview With Chargers DC Derrick Ansley & Dolphins LB Coach Anthony Campanile

According to Adam Schefter, the Giants have requested permission to interview Chargers DC Derrick Ansley for the same role on their staff.

Ansley took over as the defensive play-caller this year after HC Brandon Staley was fired.

Tom Pelissero reports New York has also requested an interview with Dolphins LB coach Anthony Campanile for the job.

Ansley, 42, got his start in coaching in 2005 and had stints at a number of college football programs, primarily as a secondary coach. He got his first NFL job with the Raiders in 2018 in the same role.

Ansley left the following year to join Tennessee as the defensive coordinator but returned to the NFL after a two-year stint to take the defensive backs coach position for the Chargers.

Los Angeles promoted him to defensive coordinator ahead of the 2023 season.

Campanile, 41, played college football at Rutgers and spent a few years coaching high school football in New Jersey before returning to Rutgers as a defensive assistant in 2012.

He moved up to TE coach and also coached the receivers before taking a job with Boston College in 2016 as the DB coach. He was hired as Michigan’s LB coach in 2019 and left for the same role in 2020 with the Dolphins, where he’s been ever since.