Giants Signing DT Jeremiah Ledbetter To One-Year Deal

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Giants are signing former Jaguars DT Jeremiah Ledbetter to a one-year, $1.775 million contract with a maximum value of over $2 million.
Ledbetter, 30, is a former sixth-round pick by the Lions out of Arkansas in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was entering the second year of his four-year, $2.5 million rookie contract when he was waived coming out of the 2018 preseason.
Ledbetter signed on with the Buccaneers’ practice squad shortly after clearing waivers unclaimed. After a brief stint on the Ravens’ practice squad, he returned to Tampa Bay before joining the Jaguars in 2022.
Ledbetter re-signed on a one-year, $1.8 million deal for the 2024 season.
In 2024, Ledbetter appeared in 15 games for the Jaguars and recorded 38 tackles, eight tackles for loss and two sacks.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!