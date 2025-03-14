Giants Signing DT Jeremiah Ledbetter To One-Year Deal

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Giants are signing former Jaguars DT Jeremiah Ledbetter to a one-year, $1.775 million contract with a maximum value of over $2 million.

Ledbetter, 30, is a former sixth-round pick by the Lions out of Arkansas in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was entering the second year of his four-year, $2.5 million rookie contract when he was waived coming out of the 2018 preseason.

Ledbetter signed on with the Buccaneers’ practice squad shortly after clearing waivers unclaimed. After a brief stint on the Ravens’ practice squad, he returned to Tampa Bay before joining the Jaguars in 2022.

Ledbetter re-signed on a one-year, $1.8 million deal for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Ledbetter appeared in 15 games for the Jaguars and recorded 38 tackles, eight tackles for loss and two sacks.