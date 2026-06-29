Hot Seat Rumors For Commanders HC Dan Quinn, Sean McDermott Potential Replacement?

According to Jason La Canfora, Commanders HC Dan Quinn is viewed around the league as someone who enters 2026 with his job security in question.

La Canfora’s sources pointed to the major coaching staff changes Washington underwent this past season, which is commonly viewed as a warning sign that the head coach could be next.

Quinn took over for former DC Joe Whitt during the season, the second straight year that the Commanders were bad on defense, and hired new DC Daronte Jones this offseason.

On the other side of the ball, Quinn moved on from established OC Kliff Kingsbury and promoted assistant QB coach David Blough to the role. Blough is well thought of, but it’s a big jump and a gamble.

It’s also believed that Commanders GM Adam Peters has a lot of influence with Commanders ownership, led by Josh Harris, per La Canfora, which becomes a factor if the team underperforms again.

One GM told La Canfora they thought the Commanders would seriously consider a coaching change this upcoming winter. Another longtime personnel executive called his shot and predicted former Bills HC Sean McDermott would be a target to replace Quinn.

“Keep an eye on Sean McDermott there next year,” La Canfora quoted the exec. “Just remember who told you first.”

Quinn, 55, got his start in the NFL in 2001 with the 49ers as a defensive quality control coach before being promoted to defensive line coach. He spent time with the Dolphins, Jets and Seahawks in the same position before being promoted to defensive coordinator in Seattle in 2013.

Quinn was hired by the Falcons as their head coach in 2015. He helped guide the team to a Super Bowl appearance in his second year in 2016. However, he was let go following the 2020 season.

The Cowboys hired Quinn as their defensive coordinator and Dallas’ defense immediately became one of the NFL’s best. After three years in the role, he got another head coaching job with the Washington Commanders.

As the Falcons’ head coach, Quinn led the team to a record of 43-42 (50.5 percent) over the course of six seasons, which includes two playoff appearances.

In two years in Washington, Quinn is 17-17 with a playoff appearance and a 2-1 postseason record. Overall, Quinn is 60-59 (0.504 percent) with three playoff appearances, a 5-3 record and an appearance in the Super Bowl.

McDermott, 52, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles back in 1999 as a scouting coordinator. After 12 years in Philadelphia, the Panthers hired him to run their defense in 2011. He was hired by the Bills as their head coach in 2017.

After nine years, the Bills elected to move on from McDermott following the 2025 season.

During time as Buffalo’s head coach, McDermott compiled a record of 98-50 (.662 winning percentage) with eight playoff appearances and an 8-8 record in the playoffs.

We’ll have more on Quinn, McDermott and the Commanders as the news is available.