Jadeveon Clowney: ‘Ninety-Five Percent Sure I Won’t Be Back’ With Browns

Update:

Mary Kay Cabot reports that the Browns sent DE Jadeveon Clowney home from practice on Friday.

Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney, who is set to once again be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, says he expects to be playing elsewhere in 2023.

“Ninety-five percent sure I won’t be back,” Clowney told Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “But there’s still that 5 percent. You never know what can happen.”

Clowney added that he wants to go where he’s valued and play for a team who believes in him.

“I just feel like I need to be around somebody that believes in me and my ability,” Clowney said. “(It can’t) just be me believing in myself. I believe in myself more than anybody.”

Clowney has clearly been frustrated with how he’s been used this season.

“(They’ve) got their own guys, and I ain’t one of them,” Clowney said, “so it’s time for me to get my exit slip.”

Clowney, 29, is a former No. 1 overall pick of the Texans back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $22.272 million contract when the Texans picked up his fifth-year option which paid him $12.306 million for the 2018 season.

Houston franchised Clowney last year before trading him to the Seahawks at the start of the regular season. It took until September for him to a sign one-year deal worth up to $15 million with the Titans.

The Browns signed Clowney to a one-year deal before signing him to another one-year deal worth $11 million.

In 2022, Clowney has appeared in 12 games for the Browns and recorded 28 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble, a recovery and three pass defenses.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2023 NFL Free Agents list.