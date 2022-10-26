Jaguars Signing CB Tevaughn Campbell Off Raiders’ Practice Squad

Field Yates reports that the Jaguars are signing CB Tevaughn Campbell off of the Raiders’ practice squad.

Campbell, 29, is a former third-round pick in the CFL and played for the Calgary Stampeders, Saskatchewan Roughriders, and Montreal Alouettes. He signed on with the Jets to a futures contract back in 2019 but was waived coming out of the preseason and caught on with the Chargers’ practice squad.

He bounced on and off Los Angeles’ practice squad before getting cut in September and later catching on with the Raiders.

In 2021, Campbell appeared in 16 for the Chargers and recorded 39 tackles, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and four pass defenses.