Jaguars Signing OT Chuma Edoga

Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz reports the Jaguars are signing former Cowboys OT Chuma Edoga to a contract.

Edoga, 27, was selected in the third round of the 2019 draft by the Jets out of USC. He later signed a four-year, $3.4 million contract with the Jets that includes an $867,000 signing bonus.

The Jets opted to waive Edoga during final roster cuts in 2022 and he was claimed by the Falcons. He played out his contract and signed on with the Cowboys for the 2023 season.

In 2024, Edoga appeared in all five games for the Cowboys and made four starts.