Jared Goff On Trade To Lions: I’m Excited To Be On Team That Wants & Appreciates Me

New Lions QB Jared Goff tells Mike Silver of NFL Media that he’s excited about the trade to Detroit and to be on a team that wants and appreciates him as a quarterback.

“I’m just excited to be somewhere that I know wants me and appreciates me,” Goff said.

Goff also told Silver that he feels like he’s the right guy to take the Lions where they want to go from there.

“I’m moving forward and couldn’t be more excited to build a winner there. I’m excited about Dan (Campbell) and the whole staff,” Goff said.

Detroit will inherit the $106.6 million owed to Goff over the next four years, so it will be interesting to see how things go from here for both Goff and the Lions.

The Rams made it clear that they were looking to upgrade the quarterback position and it cost them an extra first-round pick to move Goff to Detroit in the Matthew Stafford deal.

Goff, 26, was the No. 1 overall pick by the Rams out of Cal back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year deal worth $27.9 million when the Rams picked up Goff’s fifth-year option.

From there, the Rams signed Goff to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes an NFL record $110 million guaranteed in 2019.

In 2020, Goff appeared in 15 games for the Rams and thrown for 3,952 yards, 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He has also rushed for 76 yards and four touchdowns.