Jerod Mayo ‘Strong Candidate’ To Replace Bill Belichick

Patriots LB coach Jerod Mayo is considered a “strong candidate” to replace former HC Bill Belichick, according to Ian Rapoport.

Tom Curran of NBC Sports reports that all signs point to Mayo eventually replacing Belichick.

Rapoport adds that New England has communicated with the league and that they’ve established a “firm, contractual succession plan in a prior contract,” so the team could hire Mayo immediately.

It’s worth noting that Mayo has declined interviews with the Panthers last year for their head coaching position as well as the Browns for their defensive coordinator position.

Mayo, 37, was drafted in the first round by the Patriots out of Tennessee in 2008. He played eight seasons with the team before retiring following the 2015 season.

Mayo joined the Patriots coaching staff as an inside linebackers coach in 2019 and has held the position ever since.

We will have more news on Mayo and the Patriots’ coaching search as it becomes available.