Jerry Jones: Cowboys ‘Keenly Interested’ In Ezekiel Elliott Reunion

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters on Friday that they are “keenly interested in seeing what the future might look like” with free agent RB Ezekiel Elliott.

“First of all, the draft’s not over and that’s a thought,” Jones said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com. “And it was a long time before a running back was taken in today’s draft. But we also are keenly interested in seeing what the future might look like with Zeke.”

Based on what he saw from Elliott late last season, Jones believes he can still be a starting-caliber running back.

“I know this, I saw as recent as the end of the year, I saw Zeke play,” Jones said. “And I will tell you he’s good enough to be a starter.”

Michael Gehlken reported that the Cowboys finalizing a contract with Elliott is “increasingly imminent” on Friday.

Earlier this week, Elliott’s representatives reportedly met with the Cowboys the day before the draft.

Elliott, 28, was taken with the No. 4 overall pick by the Cowboys back in 2016. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $24,956,342, which included a signing bonus of $16,350,068.

Elliott was set to make a base salary of $3.85 million for the 2019 season and another $9.1 million in 2020 under the fifth-year option when he elected to hold out for a new deal in 2019. Dallas eventually re-signed him to a six-year, $90 million extension that included $50 million guaranteed.

The Cowboys designated Elliott a June 1 release before the 2023 season. From there, the Patriots signed Elliott to a contract in August.

In 2023, Elliott appeared in all 17 games for the Patriots and rushed for 642 yards on 184 carries (3.5 YPC) with three touchdowns to go along with 51 receptions on 65 targets for 313 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

We will have more news on Elliott and the Cowboys as it becomes available.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2024 NFL Free Agents list.