Cowboys Officially Signing 12 UDFAs

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Cowboys announced they are officially signing 12 undrafted free agents on Thursday ahead of their rookie minicamp.

Cowboys Helmet

The following is a list of players being signed by the Cowboys:

  1. Brevyn Spann-Ford, TE, Minnesota
  2. Emany Johnson, S, Nevada
  3. Jason Johnson, LB, UCF
  4. Alec Holler, TE, UCF
  5. Brock Mogensen, LB, South Dakota
  6. Julius Wood, S, East Carolina
  7. Nathaniel Peat, RB, Missouri
  8. Denzel Daxon, DT, Illinois
  9. Byron Vaughns, DL, Baylor
  10. Corey Crooms, WR, Minnesota
  11. Cam Johnson, WR, Northwestern
  12. Josh DeBerry, S, Texas A&M

Spann-Ford, 24, is 6’7 tall and spent the past six seasons playing at the University of Minnesota after redshirting as a freshman.

During his time at Minnesota, Spann-Ford appeared in 49 games and made 17 starts. He caught 75 passes for 867 yards (11.6 YPC) and five touchdowns.

As it becomes available, we will have more on Dallas’ incoming class of undrafted free agents.

