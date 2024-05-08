Cowboys Officially Signing 12 UDFAs

The Cowboys announced they are officially signing 12 undrafted free agents on Thursday ahead of their rookie minicamp.

The following is a list of players being signed by the Cowboys:

Brevyn Spann-Ford, TE, Minnesota Emany Johnson, S, Nevada Jason Johnson, LB, UCF Alec Holler, TE, UCF Brock Mogensen, LB, South Dakota Julius Wood, S, East Carolina Nathaniel Peat, RB, Missouri Denzel Daxon, DT, Illinois Byron Vaughns, DL, Baylor Corey Crooms, WR, Minnesota Cam Johnson, WR, Northwestern Josh DeBerry, S, Texas A&M

Spann-Ford, 24, is 6’7 tall and spent the past six seasons playing at the University of Minnesota after redshirting as a freshman.

During his time at Minnesota, Spann-Ford appeared in 49 games and made 17 starts. He caught 75 passes for 867 yards (11.6 YPC) and five touchdowns.

As it becomes available, we will have more on Dallas’ incoming class of undrafted free agents.