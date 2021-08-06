Jets Activate OT George Fant From COVID-19 List, Worked Out Three

The New York Jets officially activated OT George Fant from the COVID-19 list on Friday.

According to Aaron Wilson, the Jets also worked out free agent linebackers Dylan Cole, Jack Cichy and Edmond Robinson.

Fant, 29, signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Western Kentucky back in 2016. He finished a three-year rookie contract before the Seahawks used a second-round restricted tender on him worth $3.095 million for the 2019 season.

As an unrestricted free agent in 2020, Fant signed a three-year, $27.3 million deal with the Jets. He’s set to make base salaries of $8.5 and $9.25 million over his final two seasons.

In 2020, Fant appeared in 14 games for the Jets, making 14 starts for them. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 64 offensive tackle out of 79 qualifying players.