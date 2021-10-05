Jets Announce Four Roster Moves

The New York Jets announced Tuesday that they’ve placed LB Hamsah Nasirildeen on injured reserve and signed OL Isaiah Williams to their active roster.

The Jets also signed RB Austin Waller to their practice squad and released OL Elijah Nkansah from the unit.

Nasirildeen, 22, was selected with the No. 186 pick in the sixth round by the Jets. He signed a four-year, $3.7 million contract with the Jets.

In 2021, Nasirildeen has been active for four games and made two starts for the Jets.