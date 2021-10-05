Jets Announce Four Roster Moves

The New York Jets announced Tuesday that they’ve placed LB Hamsah Nasirildeen on injured reserve and signed OL Isaiah Williams to their active roster.
The Jets also signed RB Austin Waller to their practice squad and released OL Elijah Nkansah from the unit.
- DE Ronald Blair (Injured)
- T Grant Hermanns
- DB Lamar Jackson
- QB Josh Johnson
- WR D.J. Montgomery
- C James Murray
- LB Hamilcar Rashed
- DT Tanzel Smart
- WR Vyncint Smith
- TE Kenny Yeboah
- DE Jabari Zuniga
- C Ross Pierschbacher
- LB Noah Dawkins
- S Sheldrick Redwine
- FB Nick Bawden
- RB Austin Waller
Nasirildeen, 22, was selected with the No. 186 pick in the sixth round by the Jets. He signed a four-year, $3.7 million contract with the Jets.
In 2021, Nasirildeen has been active for four games and made two starts for the Jets.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!