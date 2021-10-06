Jets Designate LB Blake Cashman To Return, Sign S Natrell Jamerson To PS

The Jets announced they have designated LB Blake Cashman to return from injured reserve.

LB Blake Cashman is returning to practice and we've signed DB Natrell Jamerson to the practice squad. — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 6, 2021

This opens up a 21-day window for Cashman to practice with the team before the Jets need to add him to the active roster.

New York also signed S Natrell Jamerson to the practice squad.

Cashman, 25, is a former fifth-round pick of the Jets back in 2019. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year rookie deal worth $2.8 million and set to make a base salary of $850,000 for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Cashman has appeared in one game for the Jets but has not recorded a statistic.

Jamerson, 25, is a former fifth-round pick of the Saints out of Wisconsin back in 2018. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later claimed off of waivers by the Texans.

Jamerson was waived again and claimed by the Packers later in the season. He was, once again, claimed off waivers, this time by the Panthers coming out of the preseason in 2019.

Jamerson was waived in 2020 and bounced on and off Carolina’s practice squad and active roster for a while. In 2021, he signed with the Saints during training camp but was cut again coming out of the preseason.

For his career, Jamerson has appeared in 21 games and recorded 13 total tackles and one pass defense.