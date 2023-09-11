Jets Fear Aaron Rodgers Has Achilles Injury

The New York Jets fear QB Aaron Rodgers suffered an Achilles injury against the Bills, according to Jordan Schultz.

Rodgers will undergo an MRI on Monday.

If Rodgers is out for an extended period of time, it will be a brutal blow for a team with title aspirations. The team revamped their roster and identity to fit Rodgers and his skill set.

Rodgers, 39, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension this offseason with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.

In 2022, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to go along with 94 yards rushing and a touchdown.