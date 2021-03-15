According to Tom Pelissero, the Jets have received trade calls for LB C.J. Mosley.

A prize of free agency two years ago, Mosley has barely played in two seasons after getting hurt in 2019 and opting out of 2020. He still has $22 million in guarantees on his contract that tolled after the opt-out.

However, Pelissero notes Mosley would count for just $6 million against the cap for a new team that trades for him.

The Jets just gave LB Jarrad Davis a deal worth up to $7 million, so it’s a thin market for teams in need of linebackers. This is definitely a situation to watch going forward.

Mosley, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $8,788,002 rookie contract before the Ravens picked up his fifth-year option last year.

Mosley made a base salary of $8,718,000 for the 2018 season before signing a record five-year, $85 million contract with the Jets that includes $51M guaranteed during the offseason.

The Jets owe Mosley base salaries of $6 million and $16 million over the next two years of the agreement.

In 2019, Mosley appeared in two games for the Jets and recorded nine tackles, one interception returned for a touchdown, a fumble recovery and two pass defenses.

We’ll have more on Mosley as the news is available.