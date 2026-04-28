Jets Hosted QB Russell Wilson For Visit

Zack Rosenblatt reports the Jets hosted veteran QB Russell Wilson for a visit.

Rosenblatt adds the Jets are considering Wilson to be Geno Smith‘s backup in 2026.

Per Rich Cimini, the Jets had Wilson in for a visit late on Monday, but nothing is imminent. Cimini also mentioned Wilson lives locally, and Smith listed Wilson as one of the players he admired as a potential option to back him up.

Wilson, 37, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

The Seahawks traded him to the Broncos in 2022 in a blockbuster deal. Wilson stood to make base salaries of $19 million and $22 million over the final two years of his deal when he agreed to a new five-year, $245 million extension that included $165 million in guaranteed money.

However, Wilson didn’t even reach the new portion of his deal before being released by the Broncos, who absorbed a record $85 million dead cap hit. The Steelers later signed him to a one-year contract for the veteran minimum.

After playing out that contract, Wilson signed with the Giants for the 2025 season on another one-year pact.

In 2025, Wilson appeared in six games for the Giants with three starts and completed 58 percent of his pass attempts for 831 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions, adding 18 carries for 106 yards.

We have Wilson included in our Top 100 Available 2026 NFL Free Agents list.

We’ll have more on Wilson as the news is available