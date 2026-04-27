AFC Notes: Geno Smith, Germie Bernard, Bills, Jets, Steelers

Bills

Bills GM Brandon Beane praised fourth-round WR Skyler Bell : “I thought the guy was a baller when I watched him on tape. Just get the ball in his hands……can play inside, can play outside…..we were excited, to say the least, that he was still available at that point of the draft.” (Sal Cappacio)

praised fourth-round WR : “I thought the guy was a baller when I watched him on tape. Just get the ball in his hands……can play inside, can play outside…..we were excited, to say the least, that he was still available at that point of the draft.” (Sal Cappacio) Beane also outlined their current plans for the defensive line rotation with an emphasis on versatility: “If we trotted the ball out right now, Deone (Walker) is going to start at nose for us. But can I tell you if Deone’s going to be a better nose or a better 4i? I can’t totally answer that. I think that’s TBD as we move along.” (Capaccio)

Jets

Jets HC Aaron Glenn defended veteran QB Geno Smith‘s starting job when asked about the team bringing in QB Cade Klubnik via the draft, as Klubnik was once one of the top-rated players in the nation.

“We brought in Geno to be our starter, and I’m not going to put a cap on him on how many years he can play, so I don’t even go into the fact of he’s here for a year [under contract],” Glenn said Saturday night, via ESPN. “As long as he’s producing and as long as he’s the best guy, he’s going to continue to play. But, obviously, in this league, you have to have a system where there are backups and they’ve got to push the starter. You always want to create that type of competition. Listen, I’m not going to sit here and say exactly where Cade’s going to play. The thing is, those guys are going to go out there and compete. So right now, I like our room. I like where it’s at.”

Jets GM Darren Mougey talked about adding Klubnik in the fourth round: “I felt really good about Cade. We had good grades on Cade going into this year. He was playing hurt much of the year …. had a great combine interview which sparked us to get down to Clemson to spend more time with him. It was great exposure being on campus with him, talking ball. Felt really good about Cade, a young player that has a lot of experience.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

talked about adding Klubnik in the fourth round: “I felt really good about Cade. We had good grades on Cade going into this year. He was playing hurt much of the year …. had a great combine interview which sparked us to get down to Clemson to spend more time with him. It was great exposure being on campus with him, talking ball. Felt really good about Cade, a young player that has a lot of experience.” (Zack Rosenblatt) Glenn won’t put a timeline on how much longer they expect Smith to play: “I’m not going to put a cap on how many years (Geno Smith) can play. As long as he’s producing, he’s going to continue to play.” (Rosenblatt)

Steelers

Steelers WR Germie Bernard wants Pittsburgh fans to know they should be pumped to have him, given what he can bring to the team, after a strong showing at Alabama.

“They should be excited,” Bernard said when asked about his message to Steelers fans, via NFL.com. “They’re getting a selfless guy that is going to do everything for the team to have success. He’s just a guy that’s explosive with the ball in his hands. A guy that can create plays and, like I said at the beginning, just a selfless teammate.”