Jets Officially Place Aaron Rodgers On IR, Make Two PS Moves

The New York Jets announced Tuesday that they’ve placed QB Aaron Rodgers on injured reserve with a torn Achilles.

The #Jets have placed QB Aaron Rodgers on injured reserve. — NYJ Communications (@NYJetsPR) September 12, 2023

The Jets also signed WR Malik Taylor to their practice squad and released LB Caleb Johnson from the unit.

Here’s the Jets updated practice squad:

QB Tim Boyle DB Trey Dean LB Sam Eguavoen DB Craig James TE Zack Kuntz G Adam Pankey DB Nehemiah Shelton DT Tanzel Smart DE Marquiss Spencer DE Jalyn Holmes DB Tyreque Jones LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball G Jason Poe T Ryan Swoboda RB Xazavian Valladay WR Malik Taylor

Rodgers, 39, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension this offseason with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.

Turner, 27, wound up signing on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois back in 2018. He was in the first year of his three-year, $1.71 million contract when the Seahawks waived him coming out of the preseason.

Turner bounced on and off of the Seahawks’ active roster for a couple of seasons Seattle opted to tender him an offer as an exclusive rights free agent in 2020 before withdrawing the tender in April. He then signed a contract with the Packers.

The Cowboys claimed him off waivers from Green Bay and re-signed him to a one-year deal for the 2021 season. He had a brief stint with the 49ers before signing with the Raiders’ practice squad in November.

Turner was released by Las Vegas after a month and he went on to have a brief stint with the Colts this summer.

In 2021, Turner appeared in 14 games for the Cowboys and recorded 12 receptions for 149 yards (12.4 YPC) and three touchdowns.