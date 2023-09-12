Jets Officially Place Aaron Rodgers On IR, Make Two PS Moves

The New York Jets announced Tuesday that they’ve placed QB Aaron Rodgers on injured reserve with a torn Achilles.
The Jets also signed WR Malik Taylor to their practice squad and released LB Caleb Johnson from the unit.
Here’s the Jets updated practice squad:
- QB Tim Boyle
- DB Trey Dean
- LB Sam Eguavoen
- DB Craig James
- TE Zack Kuntz
- G Adam Pankey
- DB Nehemiah Shelton
- DT Tanzel Smart
- DE Marquiss Spencer
- DE Jalyn Holmes
- DB Tyreque Jones
- LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
- G Jason Poe
- T Ryan Swoboda
- RB Xazavian Valladay
- WR Malik Taylor
Rodgers, 39, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.
Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension this offseason with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.
After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.
