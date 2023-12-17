Jets QB Zach Wilson Out With Concussion

Jeff Darlington reports that Jets QB Zach Wilson is out for the remainder of the game due to a head injury. He was replaced at quarterback by Trevor Siemian after leaving the game.

Wilson took five sacks in the first half against the Dolphins on Sunday and the injury was later deemed to be a concussion.

Wilson, 24, was a three-year starter at BYU and a first-team All-Independent League selection as a junior. The Jets drafted Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

Wilson signed a four-year, $35,150,680 contract with the Jets that includes a $22,924,131 signing bonus. The Jets will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Wilson in 2024.

In 2023, Wilson has appeared in 12 games for the Jets and completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 2,245 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

We’ll have more on Wilson as it becomes available.