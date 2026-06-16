Jets Sign Fourth-Round DT Darrell Jackson, Wrap Up Draft Class

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports the Jets have signed fourth-round DT Darrell Jackson to a rookie deal.

Jackson is the final Jets’ draft pick under contract. Here’s a full look at their 2026 draft class:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 2 David Bailey LB Signed 1 16 Kenyon Sadiq TE Signed 1 30 Omar Cooper Jr. WR Signed 2 50 D’Angelo Ponds CB Signed 4 103 Darrell Jackson Jr. DT Signed 4 110 Cade Klubnik QB Signed 6 188 Anez Cooper G Signed 7 228 VJ Payne S Signed

Jackson, 23, was a three-star recruit and the 89th-ranked defensive lineman in the 2021 recruiting class. He committed to Maryland for one year, transferred to Miami in 2022, and played the following three years at Florida State. He earned Honorable Mention All-ACC honors in 2024 and 2025.

The Jets used the 103rd pick in the fourth round of the 2026 draft on Jackson.

He is projected to sign a four-year, entry-level rookie contract valued at approximately $5.65 million.

During his five-year college career, Jackson appeared in 50 games and recorded 129 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, two pass defenses, and one forced fumble.