Jets Signed OL Wes Schweitzer

The New York Jets have announced that they’ve signed OL Wes Schweitzer.

OFFICIAL: Wes Schweitzer is a New York Jet ✈ 📰: https://t.co/Umrs35na2t pic.twitter.com/NYZlfEUHNp — New York Jets (@nyjets) March 17, 2023

Schweitzer, 29, is a former sixth-round pick of the Falcons back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.47 million contract with Atlanta and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

He then signed with Washington for three years at $15 million back in 2020.

In 2022, Schweitzer has appeared in seven games and started six at right guard for the Commanders.