Jets Signing K Austin Seibert

Tom Pelissero reports that the Jets are signing K Austin Seibert, as they have ruled out veteran K Greg Zuerlein for Week 2.

Seibert, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Browns back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.8 million contract with the Browns, but was waived the following year.

From there, Seibert joined the Bengals before being claimed by the Lions and was later waived by Detroit after just three games.

In 2022, Seibert appeared in three games for the Lions and converted 3 of 5 field goal attempts to go along with all 12 extra point tries.