Jets Signing LB Mykal Walker Among Three PS Moves

ESPN’s Rich Cimini reports the Jets are signing LB Mykal Walker to the practice squad.
Here’s an updated look at the Jets’ practice squad:
- S Dean Clark
- DB Jordan Clark
- QB Brady Cook
- WR Tyler Johnson
- K Harrison Mevis
- DT Payton Page
- WR Jamaal Pritchett
- LB Jackson Sirmon
- WR Quentin Skinner
- WR Brandon Smith
- DL Eric Watts
- OL Leander Wiegand (International)
- OL Marquis Hayes
- CB Korie Black
- LB Mykal Walker
- RB Lawrance Toafili
Additionally, the Jets are signing RB Lawrance Toafili to the practice squad and releasing LB Aaron Smith from the practice squad.
Walker, 28, was a fourth-round pick by the Falcons in 2020 out of Fresno State. He signed a four-year, $4 million rookie contract.
Atlanta opted to waive him last August and he was subsequently claimed by the Chicago Bears before being among their final roster cuts.
He had a stint on the Raiders practice squad before the Steelers later signed him to a contract and promoted him to the active roster. He signed a one-year deal with the Commanders last offseason.
Walker signed with Arizona in March but was among their final roster cuts.
In 2024, Walker appeared in all 17 games for the Commanders and recorded 21 tackles and two fumble recoveries.
