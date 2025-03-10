Jets Signing S Andre Cisco

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Jets are signing S Andre Cisco to a one-year, $10 million contract on Monday.

Cisco, 24, was a three-year starter at Syracuse was a Second Team All-American in 2018, and a Second Team All-Acc in 2019. The Jaguars selected him in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Cisco signed a four-year, $5,236,498 contract that included a $1,168,362 signing bonus. He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career this offseason.

In 2024, Cisco appeared in 16 games for the Jaguars and recorded 68 tackles, an interception and seven pass defenses.