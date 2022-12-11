Jets Starting QB Mike White In Week 15

Jets HC Robert Saleh announced after Sunday’s loss to the Bills that QB Mike White will start for them in Week 15 against the Lions, per Connor Hughes.

White took a number of big hits during Sunday’s game and was later transported to a local hospital for tests on his ribs.

It appears as though White has done enough to the point where he could finish out the season as the Jets’ starter if he keeps building on his success.

White, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2.7 million contract with Dallas, but was waived coming out of the preseason in 2019.

White signed on to the Jets’ practice squad soon after and has been on and off of their roster ever since. He re-signed with the Jets as a restricted free agent this past offseason.

He’ll be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

White finished Sunday’s game against the Bills completing 61.4 percent of his passes for 268 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions.